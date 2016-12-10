Keeping Your Lawn Green And Healthy All Summer

Have you ever looked at a neighbor's beautifully landscaped yard and wondered how they did it? If so, you're in the right place. This article will teach you the basics of home landscaping, so that you can create your own beautiful yard. Soon you will be the envy of all the other homeowners in the neighborhood.

If you are trying to install a patio that is made of concrete you should make sure that it is not incredibly large. The average patio size is 12 to 14 feet and having something that is much larger than that will only lead to the creation of more heat.

Rather than doing too many landscaping jobs at the same time, it is wise to do one project at a time. If you take on too many projects, you are going to end up spending too much money all at once. Taking on one at a time means you can better afford each project.

Contrary to popular belief, it is not necessary to pay a landscaper or designer to do your landscaping projects. You will just be spending unnecessary money. You might need a consultant though, as they will help you take the right steps.

Speak with a professional or two before you get started. Even if you will be doing the landscaping, talking to a pro is a wise idea. Since they have more experience, they can give you advice on what not to do. They are able to offer great tips or opinions that you may have missed.

Befriend your neighbors. You might be able to share costs when you rent equipment or buy large quantities of landscaping supplies together. Offer to help your neighbors with their landscaping project and they will probably help you with yours. Let people borrow your tools and talk about creating a common tool collection.

When it comes to landscaping, the timing of your purchases can mean everything. Buying certain items during certain seasons can mean paying much less for those items. Make sure you are paying attention to sales, but at the same time, you must also make sure you are sticking with your plan as well.

Mow your yard regularly. No matter, how many gorgeous flowers and trees you add to your yard, it will always look ugly if your lawn is over grown. Plan to mow your yard weekly in the Spring, and at least on a bi-weekly basis during the Summer.

Before you plant a single flower or shrub, make sure you understand the water and temperature requirements for your new plants. You may not want to plant items that need lots of water, since your local government might have restricted water use due to shortages. You will also be less frustrated if you choose plants that easily grow in your area's temperatures.

When planning a landscaping project for your house, keep an open mind and look beyond the places that you normally would consider. You may be surprised to find what good sales, variety of items you might find at places such as arboretums, and local botanical gardens. Check with your city to see if mulch, fill, or stone is offered. You should even check with your neighbors to see what resources they may have to share.

Learn how to properly layer your beds. You should have a first row with your tallest plants and keep your shortest plants for your last row. The tallest plants should be facing North to protect the smaller ones from cold winds. Make sure all your beds are organized in the same fashion.

When you start performing a landscaping project, it is very important to establish a budget first. Certain tools, accessories and live plants can be more costly than you think and can make an impact on your plans. Do your research online to get an approximation of how much it will cost to complete your project.

At nighttime, if you want to show off your lawn, plants, and other aspects of your outdoor area, you may want to invest in landscape lighting. These lights can be placed above your walkway, your lawn, or sidewalk and they can be purchased at many home improvement stores in your area.

If you are planning to plant a garden or landscape your yard, first be sure to locate any underground power, or water lines. Some of these can be laid just beneath the surface of the ground. Any digging with a shovel ,or other device could cost you a bundle if you break something!

Choose plants that will thrive in the planting environment. The best plants will be those that are native to the area. By using plants native to the area they will be properly adapted to the watering demands and temperatures. For example, if you live in a cooler climate and plant tropical plants, the plants will be harder to maintain, and it will be necessary to move those plants indoors in the winter.

We know that you don't have all the time in the world to change up your property. The tips in this article have been written to minimize your effort, while maximizing the results. Use these tips, as soon as possible, to really make a difference around your house and in your enjoyment of your property.