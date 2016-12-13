Easy And Fast Organic Gardening Tips For You

As the desire to make gardens organic becomes more popular, it is found that the overall holistic lifestyle is starting to be the way to go. People who are part of this lifestyle will often need to grow their own herbs for the best health benefits, and these plants should be grown organically. If you are interested in growing plants, flowers and vegetables without the use of harmful pesticides and fertilizers, keep reading.

Consider using your garden to grow some kitchen herbs. Herbs such as basil, mint, parsley, coriander, rosemary and dill, are essential to many dishes, but they can be very expensive to purchase in the shops. These culinary herbs, however, are very cheap and easy to grow in your own garden.

Learn how to trim your plants. Not all plants require trimming, but if you notice unhealthy stems, trimming a plant can help you get rid of a disease or at least slow it down long enough for you to cure your plant. Do not cut too many stems and leaves: cut only the unhealthy parts.

Use seedlings to run relay planting. Using seedlings can allow you to get a jump start on the growing season and improve yields to the harvest by extending time. If growing lettuce and a squash harvest is needed for summer, then after the lettuce has been harvested you can plant seedlings to get a jump start on another crop and a higher yield for the garden.

Use an egg carton to start your seedlings early. Egg cartons are cheap and easy to obtain, and can contain enough soil to get a plant started. Once you're ready to plant, you can simply rip the carton away from the seedling without damaging the root ball and place the whole soil ball into the ground.

You can dry herbs by putting them in your car. You can neatly arrange them on a sheet of newspaper in a single layer. Then close the doors and windows and let it air dry. The warmth in the car will dry the herbs quickly. The herbs themselves will create a very nice aroma.

When fall has arrived, it is time to plant the edibles for the autumn. A pumpkin makes a great container, and costs less than a clay pot. Cut an opening in the top of your pumpkin, scoop out the inside, and spray the entire thing with Wilt-Proof. This will prevent rotting. When this is finished, you are now ready to plant.

You can use natural waste items around your home to benefit your plants. For example, plants that prefer high acidic soil love a mulch mixed with coffee grounds. Cinnamon can be used as a natural fungicide for potted plants. And of course, there are the myriad benefits of a home compost pile.

To grow great potatos, plant the spuds in burlap bags. Simply fill the bag with soil, plant the buds, and let it rest in your garden. This method of growing gives the spuds better air flow, and allows for excellent drainage. This is also a great way to grow potatoes if your garden is lacking in room.

If you own fish, save your water. Changing the water in a fish tank is a necessary chore when caring for these pets; however it can also prove to be useful for your garden. Dirty fish tank water is actually quite loaded with the nutrients plants crave. So when it comes time to change the water, instead of dumping that old water down the drain, use the water to fertilize your plants instead.

Create a series of garden 'rooms'. The days of a square lawn with a surrounding border are long gone. A garden can offer so much more, by creating different areas to explore. A patio area is simply an extension of your indoor living space. Add an arbor at the end of the patio, leading to another outdoor room. This can be a play area for children, or a small vegetable or herb garden. Create seating areas under a tree or nestled in between shrubs. Add an element of surprise, such as a unique sculpture or piece of large pottery. Let your garden reflect your personality!

Keep an eye on your lilies. Unfortunately, lilies are prone to virus disease, such as lily mosaic. If you can, purchase bulbs that are guaranteed 'virus-free'. During the growing season, keep a sharp look out for any aphids, as they spread the disease. Make sure to spray with insecticidals soap at the very first sign of them.

Use a raised garden bed when planting your plants. Not only does it provide a minor defense against the common vegetable pests, raised garden beds are also warmer during the spring. The planter becomes warmer because it isn't surrounded by several inches of isolating ground-soil. The warmer climate will result you being able to plant earlier.

Compost is a key component in many organic gardening plans. The wise gardener can minimize his or her effort by composting in small batches directly adjacent to the planting beds that will require compost. This saves the time that would otherwise be required to cart compost out of a single, centralized pile.

When planting rose bushes, the location is essential. You need to choose a location that gets plenty of direct sunlight. Roses need at least 6 hours of sunlight, in order to grow as large as they possibly can. It is important to find the perfect spot before planting them in your yard.

From the simplest of gardens to the most grand, there are always rules of thumb that will help ensure you get the best possible results from your garden. By following the tips and advice from this article you will be well on your way to enjoying the fruits, and vegetables, of your labor.