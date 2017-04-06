Grow Organic Produce For Your Household With These Tips

Gardening is an activity that almost anyone can do. However, some people have no idea where to start or get stuck with certain problems and issues. These tips are a great way to expand your knowledge and possibly, solve some issues that have been plaguing your techniques or your garden.

If you are intending on getting into gardening, be sure to purchase the right tools and equipment necessary to do all the tasks. This will help insure that you do not end up ruining your garden by using improper tools and wasting a lot of time and energy for naught.

Plan your gardening accordingly to the weather. If you live in an area where the ground freezes during the winter, do not plant anything before frost is expected. If you live in a warmer area, take a break during the warmest months of summer to avoid wasting too much water.

Consider using your car to dry your home-grown herbs. Simply lay a sheet of newspaper across the backseat and spread out your herbs on it, then roll up the windows. Your herbs will dry quickly in the low-humidity heat of your car, and the interior of your car will have a fresh, herbal scent.

Grow native perennials in your yard to attract local wildlife. Native vegetation is the best food source for your native animals. You will see more birds and colorful insects using this method. This is an easy way to attract wildlife, as native plants generally require less work from you in order to thrive.

Plant your garden in stages. Put in a new vegetable every week, or plant vegetables with different maturation speeds when you do your planting. This helps prevent you from having a large harvest all at once, and will better allow you to enjoy the fruits (and vegetables!) of your labors.

Water your potted herbs! Keep potted herbs well watered, but don't over-water, which is a common mistake. Sage, thyme, rosemary and tarragon aren't that bothered by a somewhat dry environment. On the other hand, mint, chives and parsley require constant moisture. Make sure that the container has adequate drainage holes, and place a layer of gravel in the base of the pot as a drainage layer. This ensures that the water doesn't flow straight out.

How to plant lilies. Remove any damaged outer scales from the bulbs. Dig a planting hole about 4 to 6 inches deep, and mix a little fertilizer into the bottom of the hole. If drainage is not good, put a layer of sand or grit in the hole, which will help to prevent rotting. Place the lily bulb in, and back-fill with rich soil. Lilies are most effective when they are planted in clumps of single colors.

Broad-spectrum pesticides are really not the optimal choice for pest control in your garden. Broad spectrum pesticides don't only kill the offending pests, but the beneficial ones also. The bugs you need are often more fragile than the ones you don't: a pesticide could actually kill the beneficial insects while leaving the pests unaffected. If this happens, you just fuel an expanding cycle of needing even more pesticides.

Start a journal for your garden. This is an excellent way to keep track of the progress you are making as a gardener. Write down which seeds were successful and what methods you used to encourage growth. You can also take pictures of your plants to include in your book.

Water your plants during the morning to avoid having fungal growth that generally prefers moisture and darkness. By watering your plants during the day they are best able to take advantage of the sun, and utilize the suns anti-bacterial effects. Some bacteria or fungi are light sensitive, so by watering during the day you benefit the plant by reducing the growth potential of its competitors.

You will need to rotate the plants on a regular basis when you have an indoor organic garden. Plants need to get light from all directions in order to grow properly. If they are not rotated, plants will bend toward a light source, which can actually cause them to produce less fruits and vegetables, than they would have if they had been rotated.

A great way to deal with weeds in a safe and nontoxic way, is to use a spray bottle of diluted dish soap to treat areas with overgrowth in your garden. Use a ratio of one tablespoon of mild dish soap per 16 ounces of water. Spray the weeds once a day and with in a week they should shrivel up and be easier to pull out.

Use mulch in your organic garden. Mulching helps retain moisture, and helps provide nutrients to your growing plants. You should try to use at least a three inch layer of mulch in all of your beds. It will also make your garden beds look as if they were professionally finished.

If you are considering starting an organic garden be sure to join a few blogs online. There are thousands of people who have a great deal of experience in the area that can share with you their tips that they have already put to use and know are effective.

A great organic mulch for acid-loving plants is pine needles. Each fall mulch your acid-lovers with a nice, thick layer of pine needles, which are acidic themselves. The pine needles will decompose and leave their acid in the soil. Your plants will love this extra acid in their roots.

Gardening, as you can see, is an awesome way to grow your own delicious food. This is a more natural and cheaper way of getting your food. Utilize the advice from the above article in order to maximize your experience with gardening.