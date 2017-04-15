Creating A Lovely Landscape Your Next-Door Neighbors Will Be Jealous Of

It can be surprisingly simple to plan and create a beautifully landscaped yard. Landscaping can be an easy and enjoyable hobby if you just learn the basics. The following article gives you the information you need to create the landscape you have always wanted.

When planning a landscaping project for your house, be sure that you put your design on paper first. This will help you visualize your concept and ensure that your project is going to work. This is going to help ensure that you do not waste your time and your money with a misguided plan.

Consult a professional before you plant the first flower or shrub in your yard. You don't have to hire them to do any of the heavy lifting, but their expertise can help you save money by avoiding the common mistakes many do-it-yourselfers face. Especially if you don't have a lot of experience, this can be an important step.

Try to make sure that the height of your lawn is always between 2 and a half to 3 inches. Having your grass at this height will help protect it from sun and heat damage. Also, at this height, moisture will not evaporate as much as it would if it were taller.

The best way to screw up a landscaping project is to not have a plan. Without a plan before hand, your landscaping project will look like a hodgepodge of mismatched plants and items. Use a simple piece of graph paper and draw out your new plan prior to buying anything for the yard.

Use annuals to bring color to your project. Perennial flowers are wonderful but they have a short lifetime, usually only a few month. Fill your beds with annuals and they will stay colorful throughout the year. Use perennials to complement the color scheme you have already established with the annual flowers.

If you have a very small house, watch your use of big trees. Big trees can be overwhelming when they are placed in the yard of a very small house. They can distract from the house, and might even make it look smaller than it actually is. Choose smaller varieties instead.

Use walls and fences in your design. Select a nice fence that will go well with your design and paint it with a harmonious color. You can use walls to suspend plants or even to paint scenes of your creation. Your design will look more finished if you use your walls and fences.

Before you begin any landscaping project, it is important to check for any county codes or rules you may need to follow. For example, there are certain plants and heavy objects that will not be allowed on top of a septic drain field. A simple check with the county can locate the drain field and help you avoid disaster!

For flowers, or garden beds that you add to your landscape, go for a narrow approach. You will need to weed, and maintain these beds throughout the year. A thinner bed is easier to reach across, and requires less moving around. Remember, to keep them wide enough to prevent plants from overgrowing the boundaries of the bed too quickly.

Rather than purchasing plant seeds at a store, you may want to think of getting them online. There are many websites that not only offer these seeds for a discounted price, but they will also provide you with information on how to care for them. There are many kinds of seeds you can get on the Internet.

A great way to add continuity to your landscape design is to use evergreens. These plants are green year round and will leave your landscape looking seamless and beautiful throughout the entire year. They will also offset the blandness of any plants that are not in season at any given time.

Variety is the spice of the garden. If all of your plants are similar, nothing will stand out - resulting in a boring garden. For example, a flower bed consisting of only yellow flowers will cause each individual plant to visually bleed into the next, losing all definition from plant to plant. Instead, plant contrasting colors next to each other. Each plant will pop out to the eye, instead of blending into the background.

If you do not have a very large backyard but you want to spice it up, you may want to add in a garden fountain. Unlike their full pond or winding waterfall counterparts, a garden fountain will not take up much room and they are not too expensive to put in.

Look to flowering trees to add color and depth to your landscaping design. Trees are a great way to create a border in your design, and a flowering tree adds the benefit of an additional blast of color during certain times of the year. It can add a truly dramatic effect to your garden.

Even if your dream is a rainforest jungle, you can take elements of your favorite places and build them into your yard in ways which stay on budget and yet, give you an amazing look. From hanging plants to potted trees, the tips in this article will help you draft the plan you need to succeed, but only if you use them!